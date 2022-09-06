UrduPoint.com

GSA Wins Defence Day Under 14 Football Cup

September 06, 2022

GSA wins Defence day under 14 football cup

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Gulshan Soccer academy (GSA) won the Defense Day Under-14 football cup organized by RK sports Management in collaboration with Argus Properties and Crescent Art Gallery.

A large number of football fans participated in the event held at Azam Sports Football Ground and encouraged the players, according to a communiqué here on Tuesday.

Gulshan Soccer defeated Azam Sports by 3-1 in the Defense Day Under-14 Football Cup held on September 6. Hamza Azhar of the winning team scored one goal in 10th minute and Safiullah in the 25th minute of the first half of the match.

While Muhammad Ali scored the third goal in the 15th minute of the second half.

Mohammad Ismail of Azam Sports scored the only goal in the 25th minute of the second half off on a plenty kick.

Prominent businessman Tahir Malik was the chief guest while Chairman of Azam Sports Obaidullah, Vice Chairman Ajmal Khattak were the guest of honor.

Former international footballer Saleem Patni, Muhammad Siddique, Muhammad Naqi Khan, Muhammad Sohail Hayat Khan Rana Advocate, Ahmed Ali Wasti, Salimullah Khan, Yasir Ahmad and others were also present on this occasion.

Chief guest Tahir Malik gave trophies and certificates to winner team captain Muhammad Owais, runner-up team captain Muhammad Adil and best player Safiullah (Gulshan Soccer).

