GSIS to organize mega Interschool Football Tournament on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Global System of Integrated Studies (GSIS) would organize a mega Inter-school Football Tournament on Wednesday (tomorrow) at H-8/1, Islamabad.

Ambassador of Republic of Cuba Z�ner Caro will be chief guest, said media coordinator, GSIS, Noshaba Falak in a press release issued here.

She said Chairman Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education Islamabad, Chairman PIERA and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafaqat will be guests of honor.

Officials of Pakistan sports Board and leading public and media persons will also attend the opening ceremony.

She said Principal GSIS, Qurat tul Ain Ali Rizvi will the chief organizer and host of this event.

Top 20 leading elite school football teams both boys and girls will participating in the tournament from all over the twin cities The tournament is under 18, Under 16, Under 14 (Boys) while separate Girls tournament will also be organized in the event.