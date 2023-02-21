UrduPoint.com

GTA To Establish Taekwondo Centre Of Excellence In Pakistan

Muhammad Rameez Published February 21, 2023 | 09:12 PM

A three-member delegation of Gyeonggido Taekwondo Association (GTA) from Korea arrived in Islamabad to finalise the modalities of establishing the Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in Pakistan

The delegation led by GTA President Kim Kyuengduk, Executive Director, Kim Pyeong, Director Mun He Sung received a warm welcome by Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination( IPC) Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari, Acting Director General Pakistan Sports Board, Muhammad Ibrar, President Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF)� Col. (Retd.) Waseem Janjua, Korean Poomsae head coach Choi Seong and other officials, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The GTA delegation visited different areas of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to finalise the modalities of establishing a centre of excellence as the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation and Gyeonggido Taekwondo Association of Korea have already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to cooperate in the development of matters of mutual interest in both the countries.

"We are very much happy to be again in Pakistan to find out some more options to establish a centre of excellence for taekwondo and martial arts games", said GTA President Kim Kyuengduk adding that they had decided to support Pakistan and its talented kids to enhance their skills in the field of taekwondo.

Kim Kyuengduk said that the GTA wanted to establish the project in Pakistan because of the wonderful efforts done by Pakistan Taekwondo Federation in the last few years. Pakistan is like the centre headquarters for South and West Asian countries and having an easy approach for everyone it is a good option for GTA to establish a centre of excellence here.

"I am very happy to receive a warm welcome from Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari. He had promised me that if I visit Pakistan he will come to receive at the airport", Kim said.

He said that Ehsan Mazari wanted to promote sports in Pakistan.

