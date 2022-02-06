UrduPoint.com

Gu Makes Olympic Debut Carrying China's Freestyle Ski Hopes

Muhammad Rameez Published February 06, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Gu makes Olympic debut carrying China's freestyle ski hopes

Beijing, Feb 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Californian-born Eileen Gu, one of the faces of the Beijing Games, makes her Olympic debut Monday under the flag of host nation China.

The 18-year-old has a Chinese mother and American father, but switched allegiance from the United States to China in 2019.

That move has earned her a huge following in China where expectations are high.

Heading into her first Olympics, Gu wrote on Instagram that her goals are to "simply do my best, enjoy the process, and continue to inspire others".

Yet she could walk away with three Olympic medals.

In Beijing, she is due to compete in the Big Air, making her Games debut in Monday's qualification round, the freestyle halfpipe and slopestyle.

The enormous cooling towers of Beijing's industrial district Shougang provides the stunning backdrop for the world's first permanent Big Air venue.

In the event, competitors launch themselves off a massive ramp and are awarded points for tricks while trying to stay airborne as long as possible before pulling off a controlled landing.

The competition format is three jumps in both qualifying and the final.

The event demands nerves of steel as the riders try to defy gravity.

"I admit it.

I'm in love with fear," Gu recently told the New York Times.

She will have competition from France's Tess Ledeux, 20, who arrives in Beijing having won Big Air gold at last month's X Games in Aspen.

Kelly Sildaru, a 19-year-old Estonian, won the X Games superpipe title in Aspen and is set to challenge Gu for top spot in all of her three events.

Gu's popularity extends far beyond winter sports and she has endorsement deals with luxury brands including Victoria's Secret, Louis Vuitton and Gucci, fronting campaigns that appear on billboards throughout her adopted country.

Gu, whose Chinese name is Ailing, heralded her arrival on the freestyle ski scene with a stunning debut at the 2021 X Games in Colorado.

She won two golds and a bronze -- her adopted country's entire medal haul at the event.

If she repeats her X Games success, Gu can become the first freestyle skier to win Winter Games medals in three different disciplines.

Gu was taking part in a trampoline camp in Beijing when it was announced in 2015 that the Chinese capital will host these Winter Games.

"Even then, I was resolute to achieve the two equally ambitious goals of competing in Beijing and spreading the sport of freeskiing in China," she wrote on Instagram.

Related Topics

World Sports China France Victoria Resolute Beijing New York United States Turkish Lira 2015 2019 Gold Olympics Bronze Event All From Best Top Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

9 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

18 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

18 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

18 hours ago
 PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective m ..

PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ayub Afridi

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>