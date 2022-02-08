UrduPoint.com

Gu Saves Best For Last To Win Olympic Gold For China

Muhammad Rameez Published February 08, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Beijing, Feb 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Californian-born Eileen Gu won gold for China at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday, earning victory in the inaugural women's freeski Big Air with a stunning jump she had never tried before.

After a strong opening jump, the 18-year-old saved her best for last by landing a left double cork 1620 --- four and a half rotations in the air -- before landing backwards.

The teenager, who switched allegiance from the United States to China in 2019, shed tears of joy after landing cleanly and realising she had pulled off the winning move.

"The tears were mostly of joy, that I had pushed myself to the absolute limit," Gu said.

"That was the best moment of my life. The happiest moment, day, whatever... of my life. I just cannot believe what just happened." The spectacular jump saw her snatch first place from France's Tess Ledeux, 20, the Big Air freeski champion at last month's X Games in Aspen, who had to settle for silver.

Gu said she had only made the decision to attempt the difficult trick after defying the advice of her Chinese mother who called her before the jump.

"I have never done the 'left 16 before', I hadn't prepared much for it apart from two days on the air bag," Gu said.

"My mom called me before my last jump and told me not to, but I was adamant I wanted to do the 'left 16'.

"I felt it was a chance to push myself to the limit, so I made an executive call." "It's the biggest honour, the biggest dream to win gold here today, especially in front of this crowd," said Gu.

The teenager revealed that months before competing in Beijing, she had kept a picture of an Olympic gold medal on her smart phone to help her visualise success.

"It's a monumental moment because it's the first freeski Big Air medal in Olympic history," she said.

