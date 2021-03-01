UrduPoint.com
Guangzhou To Hold Part Of Chinese Super League Matches

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 12:44 PM

Guangzhou has been approved to hold part of the Chinese Super League matches, it was revealed on Monday

According to a document from the Chinese Football Association signed last Thursday, the Chinese football governing body has greenlit the Guangzhou Football Association's application to hold some matches of the CSL 2021 campaign, which reportedly will start on April 20, according to a Guangdong Radio and Television report.

The 2021 CSL season, as the last season, will take place in two cities under a centralized format.

Suzhou is the other city chosen by CFA to hold the 2021 CSL matches.

