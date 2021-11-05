UrduPoint.com

Guard Group Polo Cup 2021: ZS Polo Qualify For Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 07:46 PM

The ZS Polo Team qualified for the main final of the Guard Group Polo Cup 2021 after beating Remington Pharma by a narrow margin of 5 1/2-5 in the semifinal played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday

The semifinal between ZS Polo and Remington Pharma proved to be a nail-biting one and after a tough fight, ZS Polo won the crucial encounter by five and a half goals to five and also made way to the main final.

From the winning team, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Lt Col Omer Minhas played superb polo and converted three classic goals while the remaining contribution came from Raja Arslan and Farasat Ali Chatha, who struck one goal apiece.

From the losing team, Agha Musa fired in fantastic four goals while Taimoor Noon scored one goal.

On the other hand, Nagina Group defeated Security 2000 by 5-4 to qualify for the subsidiary final. From Nagina Group, Umar Elahi hammered a hat-trick and Omar Asjad Malhi pumped in two goals. From Security 2000, Captain Shaukat Ali Malik thrashed in three goals a d Saif Noon scored one. The main final will be contested between ZS Polo and Team Country on October 7 at JPF ground.

