UrduPoint.com

Guard Group Polo Cup: Country Qualifies For Main Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 07:35 PM

Guard Group Polo Cup: Country qualifies for main final

The Country Team qualified for the main final of the Guard Group Polo Cup 2021 while Guard Group qualified for subsidiary final here at the Lahore Polo Club on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The Country Team qualified for the main final of the Guard Group Polo Cup 2021 while Guard Group qualified for subsidiary final here at the Lahore Polo Club on Thursday.

On the third day of the event, two important matches were decided. In the important match of the day, Country Polo Team outpaced Zacky Farms by 7-4 to book berth in the main final. From the winning team, Ahmed Ali Tiwana cracked four goals while Raza Tiwana scored two goals and Umar Kaleem Baig converted one. From the losing side, Chaudhry Hayat banged in a brace and Nazar Dean and Shah Qubilai Alam struck one goal each.

Another crucial match of the day was played under American system among three teams including Guard Group, Black Horse Paints and Airlink Eagles. Guard Group won both of their matches to qualify for the subsidiary final. First Guard Group overcame Black Horse Paints by 5-3.5 and then they routed Airlink Eagles by 3-1. The third match was won by Airlink Eagles, who defeated Black Horse Paints by 5.5-2.

Tomorrow Friday, two more crucial matches will be played as Nagina Group will take on Security 2000 at 12:00 pm while ZS Polo will vie against Remington Pharma at 2:30 pm.

Related Topics

Lahore Polo Event From

Recent Stories

United Arab Emirates University Alumni Award invit ..

United Arab Emirates University Alumni Award invites applications

21 minutes ago
 Bootlegger held with liquor:

Bootlegger held with liquor:

59 seconds ago
 Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace: Two semifinals on ..

Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace: Two semifinals on Friday

1 minute ago
 US stocks mostly up ahead of October jobs report

US stocks mostly up ahead of October jobs report

1 minute ago
 Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry demands unin ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry demands uninterrupted gas supply to indust ..

5 minutes ago
 Distt administration to ensure availability of imp ..

Distt administration to ensure availability of imported sugar at Rs 90 per kg, l ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.