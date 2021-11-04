Guard Group Polo Cup: Country qualifies for main final

The Country Team qualified for the main final of the Guard Group Polo Cup 2021 while Guard Group qualified for subsidiary final here at the Lahore Polo Club on Thursday

On the third day of the event, two important matches were decided. In the important match of the day, Country Polo Team outpaced Zacky Farms by 7-4 to book berth in the main final. From the winning team, Ahmed Ali Tiwana cracked four goals while Raza Tiwana scored two goals and Umar Kaleem Baig converted one. From the losing side, Chaudhry Hayat banged in a brace and Nazar Dean and Shah Qubilai Alam struck one goal each.

Another crucial match of the day was played under American system among three teams including Guard Group, Black Horse Paints and Airlink Eagles. Guard Group won both of their matches to qualify for the subsidiary final. First Guard Group overcame Black Horse Paints by 5-3.5 and then they routed Airlink Eagles by 3-1. The third match was won by Airlink Eagles, who defeated Black Horse Paints by 5.5-2.

Tomorrow Friday, two more crucial matches will be played as Nagina Group will take on Security 2000 at 12:00 pm while ZS Polo will vie against Remington Pharma at 2:30 pm.