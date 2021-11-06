UrduPoint.com

Guard Group Polo Cup: ZS Polo Face Country In Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 09:13 PM

Guard Group Polo Cup: ZS Polo face Country in final

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :ZS Polo Team will take on Team Country in the main final of the Guard Group Polo Cup 2021 to be played tomorrow, Sunday here at the Lahore Polo Club ground.

The chief guest at the concluding ceremony will be Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Chan.

Other notables to be present on the occasion will be Guard Group Director Taimur Ali Malik, Lahore Polo Club President Umar Sadik, Executive Committee members and polo players and their families and polo enthusiasts.

One of the finalists, Team Country, includes Umar Kaleem Baig, Raza Tiwana, Abdul Rehman Monnoo and Ahmed Ali Tiwana while the other finalist team, ZS Polo, has Zoraiz Shahzad, Farasat Ali Chatha, Raja Arslan Najeeb and Lt Col Omer Minhas.

By: Suhail Ali

