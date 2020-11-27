Pep Guardiola believes Sergio Aguero will always retain his predatory instincts in front of goal as Manchester City hope the return of the club's record scorer will end a Premier League goal drought

City are off to their worst league start since the first few months of the club's Abu Dhabi-backed ownership as Guardiola's men sit 12th after scoring seven goals in their last seven league games.

Aguero missed the end of last season and most of the current campaign through injury, but returned as a substitute in Wednesday's 1-0 Champions League win over Olympiakos that booked City's place in the last 16.

"He's going to give us good moments this season," said Guardiola. "He is still not in his best condition, we cannot forget how long his injury was.

"He is a guy he needs to be so sharp. His quality to score goals in the box always was, always is and always will be, we don't have doubts about that." Aguero could be entering his final few months in Manchester after nine years at the club with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Guardiola refused to comment on whether the 32-year-old will be offered a new deal, but said Aguero had earned the right to go out on his own terms.

"He is a guy who deserves with the club fair talks to decide what is the best for him, for the club, for everyone," the City boss added.

Aguero is in contention to feature against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday despite his family connections to the death of Argentine legend Diego Maradona.

Maradona, whose daughter Gianinna was previously married to and had a child with Aguero, died at the age of 60 on Wednesday.

"Obviously the impact on the day of the game against Olympiakos was hard, especially for his son," said Guardiola.

"Of course it was tough, it is normal. He knew Maradona quite well and (is) his son's grandfather.

"It is the situation unfortunately for his family, (he) is ok, but it's a question for him to answer, it's difficult for me to answer."