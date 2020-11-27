UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guardiola Banks On Aguero's Everlasting Quality For Goals

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 08:00 PM

Guardiola banks on Aguero's everlasting quality for goals

Pep Guardiola believes Sergio Aguero will always retain his predatory instincts in front of goal as Manchester City hope the return of the club's record scorer will end a Premier League goal drought

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Pep Guardiola believes Sergio Aguero will always retain his predatory instincts in front of goal as Manchester City hope the return of the club's record scorer will end a Premier League goal drought.

City are off to their worst league start since the first few months of the club's Abu Dhabi-backed ownership as Guardiola's men sit 12th after scoring seven goals in their last seven league games.

Aguero missed the end of last season and most of the current campaign through injury, but returned as a substitute in Wednesday's 1-0 Champions League win over Olympiakos that booked City's place in the last 16.

"He's going to give us good moments this season," said Guardiola. "He is still not in his best condition, we cannot forget how long his injury was.

"He is a guy he needs to be so sharp. His quality to score goals in the box always was, always is and always will be, we don't have doubts about that." Aguero could be entering his final few months in Manchester after nine years at the club with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Guardiola refused to comment on whether the 32-year-old will be offered a new deal, but said Aguero had earned the right to go out on his own terms.

"He is a guy who deserves with the club fair talks to decide what is the best for him, for the club, for everyone," the City boss added.

Aguero is in contention to feature against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday despite his family connections to the death of Argentine legend Diego Maradona.

Maradona, whose daughter Gianinna was previously married to and had a child with Aguero, died at the age of 60 on Wednesday.

"Obviously the impact on the day of the game against Olympiakos was hard, especially for his son," said Guardiola.

"Of course it was tough, it is normal. He knew Maradona quite well and (is) his son's grandfather.

"It is the situation unfortunately for his family, (he) is ok, but it's a question for him to answer, it's difficult for me to answer."

Related Topics

Drought Married Died Manchester Family Best Manchester City Premier League

Recent Stories

Opposition trying to create impression of politica ..

22 seconds ago

Advisor accuses PML-N leadership of doing politics ..

23 seconds ago

AJK's Ruling party condemns increased Human rights ..

25 seconds ago

Moldova Declares State of Emergency Because of Cov ..

26 seconds ago

115,500 MT TCP imported wheat arrrives

32 seconds ago

ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.