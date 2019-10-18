UrduPoint.com
Guardiola Calls For European Help To Ease Catalan Crisis

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 09:48 PM

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has called for European intervention to ease tensions in his native Catalonia since nine pro-independence leaders were sentenced to imprisonment on Monday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has called for European intervention to ease tensions in his native Catalonia since nine pro-independence leaders were sentenced to imprisonment on Monday.

Guardiola has been an outspoken campaigner for the independence movement and was chosen to read out a video message recorded in English by the "Democratic Tsunami" organisation that has been behind public protests in the region in recent days.

On Friday, Barcelona's El Clasico meeting with Real Madrid, that was due to take place in the Catalan capital on October 26, was postponed due to the protests and security fears.

"The international community must help us to solve the conflict between Catalonia and Spain and some mediator from outside to help ussit (down) and talk," said Guardiola on Friday.

"Hopefully, Europe, Britain, help us to resolve this conflict."

