Guardiola Challenges Aguero To Earn New Man City Deal

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 02:54 PM

Guardiola challenges Aguero to earn new Man City deal

Pep Guardiola says Sergio Aguero must earn a new contract at Manchester City even though he is the club's all-time record goalscorer

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Pep Guardiola says Sergio Aguero must earn a new contract at Manchester City even though he is the club's all-time record goalscorer.

Aguero, who returned from a four-month spell out with injury in Saturday's 1-0 win over Arsenal, has entered the last 12 months of his existing deal.

The Argentine has scored 254 goals for City and been a major part of four Premier League title triumphs, including his famous last-gasp winner in 2012.

However, Guardiola, who is also in the final season of his deal, believes the 32-year-old needs to prove his fitness and form in the coming months.

"The important thing is that Sergio comes back in good physical condition, starts to get his rhythm, doesn't get more injuries and plays good," Guardiola said.

More Stories From Sports

