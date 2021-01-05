Guardiola confident De Bruyne will commit future to Man City

Pep Guardiola expects Kevin De Bruyne to commit his long-term future to Manchester City despite reports the Belgium midfielder's contract talks have stalled

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Pep Guardiola expects Kevin De Bruyne to commit his long-term future to Manchester City despite reports the Belgium midfielder's contract talks have stalled.

De Bruyne's current contract runs until 2023, but City have already offered him a new deal.

That contract extension remains unsigned amid claims De Bruyne was "disappointed" City's offer did not significantly improve his reported salary of �280,000 ($380,000) per week.

De Bruyne, voted the PFA Player of the Year last season, is said to want a deal that reflects his status as one of the world's best midfielders and vice-captain of the club.

Despite those issues, City boss Guardiola remains confident De Bruyne's future will be at the Etihad Stadium.

"I am pretty sure he will stay but at the same time we have to respect the process," Guardiola said on Tuesday.

"I don't know what is going on as I didn't speak with (City director of football) Txiki (Begiristain).

"But he knows how we appreciate him, not just as a football player but as a person.

"He is very important for the club. I am not worried. But at the end of course it is his decision."