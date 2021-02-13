UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guardiola Demands Man City Do Not Ease Up

Zeeshan Mehtab 58 seconds ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 12:36 AM

Guardiola demands Man City do not ease up

Pep Guardiola wants his Manchester City stars to forget about their record-breaking run of 15 straight victories when Tottenham visit the Etihad on Saturday, aiming to halt their charge towards the Premier League title

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Pep Guardiola wants his Manchester City stars to forget about their record-breaking run of 15 straight victories when Tottenham visit the Etihad on Saturday, aiming to halt their charge towards the Premier League title.

City broke the English record for a top-flight club for consecutive wins by beating Swansea in midweek to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals and keep up their quest for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies.

Guardiola's men hold a five-point lead at the top of the table with a game in hand over second-placed Manchester United.

They also face Spurs again in the League Cup final in April and resume their attempt to win the Champions League for the first time against Borussia Monchengladbach in the last 16 later this month.

"The 15 games in a row winning doesn't help us to start 2-0 up before the start of the game," said Guardiola at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"It helps us to be where we are but no more than that. For statistics it is nice, but statistics don't help to win the next one." Tottenham were the last team to beat City, 22 games ago.

That 2-0 victory in early November took Jose Mourinho's men top of the table, but a run of four wins in 13 league games since has seen Spurs slide to eighth.

However, City have not beaten Tottenham in their last three meetings.

"We lost that day because they were better in many aspects than us in that game. Spurs' quality showed more often than our qualities," added Guardiola.

"You see the quality of the players they are and of course the manager. We have to do better to beat them."

Related Topics

Visit Nice Swansea Lead Manchester United April November Top Manchester City Premier League Tottenham Borussia

Recent Stories

Higher Committee Overseeing National Strategy on A ..

22 minutes ago

DC directs for action against hoarders

55 seconds ago

15 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

56 seconds ago

PML-N finalizes Punjab candidates for Senate elect ..

59 seconds ago

Commissioner reviews cleanliness arrangements at s ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Libya calls on ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.