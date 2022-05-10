UrduPoint.com

Guardiola Drops Heavy Hint That Haaland Is On Way To Man City

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 10, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Guardiola drops heavy hint that Haaland is on way to Man City

Pep Guardiola said Tuesday he could not comment on Manchester City's move for Erling Haaland until "it's completely done", all but confirming that a deal for the prolific forward is imminent

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Pep Guardiola said Tuesday he could not comment on Manchester City's move for Erling Haaland until "it's completely done", all but confirming that a deal for the prolific forward is imminent.

There were reports on Monday that the Norway international had already undergone a medical after agreeing personal terms with the Premier League champions.

The club have not officially commented but manager Guardiola gave a clue that the 21-year-old is on his way to the Etihad from Borussia Dortmund when speaking at a press conference on the eve of his side's match against Wolves.

"Everybody knows the situation," said Guardiola. "I shouldn't talk because I don't like to talk about the future or next season. Borussia Dortmund and Man City told me I'm not allowed to say anything until it's completely done.

" It has been reported that Haaland is set to sign a five-year contract to move to the Etihad after City decided to trigger his release clause, reportedly 75 million Euros (�64 million, $79 million).

Guardiola said: "I'd love to talk but they tell me don't say anything until (after) the legal actions. We'll have time to talk, not because I don't want to." The signing of Haaland would end City's long search for a specialist centre-forward to replace record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who left last year.

The club tried but failed in a high-profile attempt to prise England captain Harry Kane away from Tottenham.

Haaland, whose father Alf-Inge played for City from 2000 to 2003, has been sensational since joining Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020, scoring 85 goals in 88 appearances for the German side.

