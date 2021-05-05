UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guardiola Exorcises Champions League Demons To Lead Man City To First Final

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 09:00 AM

Guardiola exorcises Champions League demons to lead Man City to first final

Manchester, United Kingdom, May 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :After a decade of disappointment, Pep Guardiola is back in a Champions League final and just one game away from delivering on his task to make Manchester City champions of Europe for the first time.

In the battle between two clubs with seemingly endless resources but no Champions League titles to their name, City kept their cool to beat Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 on aggregate as the French champions paid for losing their heads in both legs of the semi-final tie.

Riyad Mahrez, born and raised in Paris, scored twice to secure a 2-0 win for City in Tuesday's second leg before Angel di Maria's red card for lashing out at Fernandinho rounded off another miserable European exit for the French champions.

A first Champions League final for City, against Real Madrid or Chelsea in Istanbul, is the culmination of the club's rise since an Abu Dhabi takeover in 2008 transformed their fortunes.

In the coming days, they will seal a fifth Premier League title in the past 10 years.

Once dubbed the "noisy neighbours" by legendary former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, City are now not just the dominant force in Manchester but also in English football.

By the end of the month, the mix of Emirati wealth and Guardiola's coaching may have also conquered Europe.

"Of course we invest a lot of money since Sheikh Mansour took over, but it is not just this," said Guardiola. "It is a lot of incredible things behind the scenes.

"Reaching the final of the Champions League, helps us realise in the bigger picture what we have done in the last four years. What we have done these four years is incredible." - 'Remarkable' consistency - Since a difficult first year in England, Guardiola has led City to four League Cups, an FA Cup and the brink of a third Premier League title in four seasons.

However, until now, that domestic success always came with the caveat of Champions League collapses.

Guardiola has won the competition twice before as a coach during his time at Barcelona, but not since 2011.

City did not even progress beyond the last eight in his first four seasons in charge.

It was a similar story for the Catalan in his three years at Bayern Munich between 2013 and 2016 as three Bundesliga titles were overshadowed by three semi-final exits to Spanish opposition.

"People believe because it happened in the past I have to arrive every year in the final of the Champions League," added Guardiola.

"This is a little bit unfair because the consistency these guys have shown in every competition these last four or five years is remarkable." City exorcised many of their Champions League demons against PSG.

Missed chances, controversial refereeing decisions and sloppy defending frequently combined to cost them in recent seasons.

This time an early penalty awarded against Oleksandr Zinchenko was overturned after a VAR review, Mahrez was deadly with his two chances and City's much-improved defence withstood a first-half barrage.

"The first-half they were so good but we defended so well. We defend all together, helped each other," said Guardiola after a 31st clean sheet of the season.

"To reach the final in this competition is so difficult. It is the toughest one for the quality of the opponents, the composure you have to have and to suffer the toughest moments. We did it."Win one more game on May 29 and Guardiola will be among a select band of just three other managers -- Bob Paisley, Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane -- to win the European Cup three times.

With already 25 major trophies to his name in just 12 seasons in charge of Barca, Bayern and City, the 50-year-old can silence any lasting doubters and cement his status as one of the greatest coaches of all-time with victory in Istanbul.

Related Topics

Football Europe Abu Dhabi Paris Progress Barcelona Istanbul Manchester Money Manchester United May 2016 All From Real Madrid PSG Chelsea Manchester City Bayern Premier League Coach (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Biden discuss bilateral relatio ..

7 hours ago

Full digital transformation is a strategic decisio ..

8 hours ago

National vaccination campaign continues achieving ..

9 hours ago

Paper receipts give way to e-receipts at RTA’s c ..

10 hours ago

Egypt, Russia May Convene Counterterrorist Consult ..

8 hours ago

US Working to Send $20Mln Worth of COVID-19 Medica ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.