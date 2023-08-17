Open Menu

Guardiola Eyes Full House Of Man City Trophies After Super Cup Success

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 17, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Piraeus, Greece, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Pep Guardiola is targeting a "full circle" of trophies as Manchester City boss after winning the club's first UEFA Super Cup with a victory on penalties over Sevilla after a 1-1 draw in Athens.

The European Champions had to come from behind after Youssef En-Nesyri's towering first-half header gave the Spaniards the lead.

City were far from their slick best, but hit back to force the game to penalties through Cole Palmer's equaliser.

Guardiola's men were then perfect from the spot and prevailed 5-4 in the shootout after Sevilla defender Nemanja Gudelj smashed against the bar.

Should City win the Club World Cup in December, it would complete Guardiola's honours list since arriving in England, which already includes five Premier League titles, four League Cups, two FA Cups and the club's first Champions League.

"We are really pleased for the club to win this," Guardiola said. "We miss just one to finish the full circle and have all the titles we can have.

" Guardiola has bemoaned his side's lack of preparation for the new season, which showed under the baking heat in the Greek capital.

City badly missed the creative presence of Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva through a combination of injury and illness.

A four-month absence for De Bruyne due to a serious hamstring injury has exacerbated the loss of firepower offered by Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez since last season.

West Ham's Brazilian international Lucas Paqueta has been linked with a move to the Etihad, and this performance may serve as further proof City need to strengthen before the end of the transfer market.

"We are not in the best moment, I would say," Guardiola acknowledged. "Football in these games, in this period, is a (toss of a) coin."Sevilla began their La Liga season with a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Valencia.

But just as they did last season in lifting a seventh Europa League despite a 12th-placed league finish, they rose to the big occasion.

