Guarino Appointed Inter Milan Women's Coach After Leaving Juventus

Zeeshan Mehtab 21 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 09:20 AM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Rita Guarino was on Thursday appointed coach of Inter Milan's women's team after leaving Juventus.

Guarino, 50, had coached Juve since the team was formed in 2017 winning the last four Serie A titles.

"This new adventure will be very stimulating because I believe that a club like Inter has great opportunities for growth," said the former Italy international.

Inter's women's team was formed in 2018 and finished eighth in the 12-team league last season.

