Guevara wins US Moto3 race after horror crashes

Austin, Oct 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Spanish 17-year-old Izan Guevara won a crash-marred Moto 3 event at the Grand Prix of the Americas on Sunday after a double red-flagged race at a circuit already branded "dangerous" earlier in the weekend.

A first red flag was waved after seven laps of the scheduled 17 following a crash by Filip Salac on a KTM.

Conscious, the Czech rider was taken to the medical centre for examination.

The race restarted before being stopped a second time after two more laps following a huge multi-rider accident which included Spaniards Jeremy Alcoba (Honda) and championship leader Pedro Acosta (KTM) as well as Andrea Migno of Italy (Honda).

Miraculously, all emerged unharmed.

The race did not resume with final positions decided at the time of the first stoppage.

Guevara, riding for GasGas, who had actually quit the race to a mechanical problem just before the second accident, was declared the winner, ahead of Italy's Dennis Foggia (Honda) and John McPhee of Britain (Honda).

The Circuit of the Americas, which will host a Formula One race in two weeks' time, was branded as "dangerous" on Friday by MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo.