Gueye Takes Senegal To Semi-finals After 13 Years

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 02:00 AM

Gueye takes Senegal to semi-finals after 13 years

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Senegal reached the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals for the first time since 2006 when Idrissa Gueye scored to deliver a 1-0 last-eight win over Benin in Cairo Wednesday.

Everton midfielder Gueye struck on 70 minutes, side-footing the ball into the net from close range after being set up by Liverpool star Sadio Mane.

This was the first Cup of Nations match to use the VAR (video assistant referee) system and there were no controversial incidents.

Benin were reduced to 10 men in the closing stages when Olivier Verdon was given a straight red card for a last-defender foul.

