Guido Swims To Blistering 50m Backstroke Win At ISL

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 07:50 AM

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Guilherme Guido shrugged off his 32 years to set the second fastest time ever swam in the 50m backstroke at the latest stop on the new International Swimming League (ISL) on Saturday.

The Brazilian clocked 22.55sec to move into second on the all-time list behind France's Florent Manaudou, the 2012 Olympic champion in the 50m free who timed 22.22 at the 2014 world championships in Qatar.

Guido was competing for the London Roar team in the ISL.

Britain's Adam Peaty, a 2016 Olympic gold medallist and eight-time world champion, illustrated his domination of the breaststroke by winning the 50m event.

Peaty was 0.18sec ahead of Russia's Vladimir Morozov.

Hungary's 'Iron Lady' Katinka Hosszu delighted home fans as the three-time Olympic champion and nine-time world champion dominated the 400m individual medley, winning by over two seconds.

The inaugural season of the ISL features six meetings with a series finale in Las Vegas in December.

