ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The 12th record of Pakistani martial artist Ahmad Amin Bodla's for the longest reverse plank carrying 100 Pounds has been approved by Guinness World Records.

Talking to APP, Bodla said he held the reverse plank for 1 minute 32 seconds and was the first person in the world who was able to meet Guinness criteria and set this record.

"It feels great to have broken a record after a couple of years. I kept training and intentionally took time off from record breaking. I needed time to improve my fitness. In the coming months hopefully you will see me breaking many other records, that's because I have worked very hard. I am very thankful to my family and friends for their continuous support," he said.

Ahmad was also the owner of Mashfitt Martial Arts Club in Lahore which has produced 12 international players in the last three years since it was established in 2017.

Bodla's students who trained at mashfitt include World Taekwondo Championship Silver Medalist- Ayesha Anwar; National Taekwondo Championship Gold Medalist- Ifrah Ihsan; Youngest National Championship Silver medalist- Muhammad Hamdan; Youngest Martial Arts Endurance World Recod Holder- Muhammad Musa; Guinness World Record Holder- Alveena Razzaq and National Taekwondo Championship bronze medalist- Sabaaon Huma.

"It's my passion to produce world class players in Mashfitt. The kids coach Shahid Malik has played a key role in producing world class talent. In just three years we are among the best martial arts clubs of Pakistan. We are now aiming to be one of the best martial arts schools in the world," he said.

