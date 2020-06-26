UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guinness Approves Bodla's 12th Record

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 12:00 PM

Guinness approves Bodla's 12th record

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The 12th record of Pakistani martial artist Ahmad Amin Bodla's for the longest reverse plank carrying 100 Pounds has been approved by Guinness World Records.

Talking to APP, Bodla said he held the reverse plank for 1 minute 32 seconds and was the first person in the world who was able to meet Guinness criteria and set this record.

"It feels great to have broken a record after a couple of years. I kept training and intentionally took time off from record breaking. I needed time to improve my fitness. In the coming months hopefully you will see me breaking many other records, that's because I have worked very hard. I am very thankful to my family and friends for their continuous support," he said.

Ahmad was also the owner of Mashfitt Martial Arts Club in Lahore which has produced 12 international players in the last three years since it was established in 2017.

Bodla's students who trained at mashfitt include World Taekwondo Championship Silver Medalist- Ayesha Anwar; National Taekwondo Championship Gold Medalist- Ifrah Ihsan; Youngest National Championship Silver medalist- Muhammad Hamdan; Youngest Martial Arts Endurance World Recod Holder- Muhammad Musa; Guinness World Record Holder- Alveena Razzaq and National Taekwondo Championship bronze medalist- Sabaaon Huma.

"It's my passion to produce world class players in Mashfitt. The kids coach Shahid Malik has played a key role in producing world class talent. In just three years we are among the best martial arts clubs of Pakistan. We are now aiming to be one of the best martial arts schools in the world," he said.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World 2017 Gold Silver Bronze Family From Best Coach

Recent Stories

Pakistani academia must innovate or get disrupted: ..

43 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 26, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

New UAE football season to kick off September 3: U ..

10 hours ago

Dubai’s Manufacturing Index down 1.73 pct in Q1- ..

10 hours ago

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City free of COVID-19 cas ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.