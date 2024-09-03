Open Menu

Guity Wins Battle Of Paralympic Amputee Sprinters

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 03, 2024 | 01:40 AM

Guity wins battle of Paralympic amputee sprinters

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Sherman Guity of Costa Rica was a clear winner of the eagerly awaited men's T64 100m at the Paralympics on Monday, leaving the world's fastest amputee sprinters in his wake.

Guity crossed the line in a Paralympic record of 10.65sec ahead of world champion Maxcel Amo Manu from Italy who clocked 10.76sec. Reigning Paralympic champion Felix Streng of Germany picked up the bronze medal one hundredth of a second further back.

"I am very happy with this result. I didn't expect it. I ran against very strong athletes. It was a Paralympic final and I had to give it my all," 27-year-old Guity said.

Two-time champion Jonnie Peacock of Great Britain had to settle for fifth place in 10.

91sec and US sprinter Hunter Woodhall, whose wife is newly crowned women's Olympic long jump champion Tara Davis-Woodhall, was sixth in 10.96sec.

Earlier, 19-year-old American Ezra Frech won the first Paralympic title of his career by taking a closely-fought T63 100m in a personal best time of 12.06sec.

The Californian, an above-the-knee amputee, ran into the arms of his family in the front row at the Stade de France after crossing the line.

Frech was fifth in the long jump earlier in these Games and will also compete in the high jump.

Related Topics

World France Wife Germany Tara Sherman Italy Costa Rica Women Olympics Bronze Family All From Best

Recent Stories

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

2 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

2 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

2 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecti ..

IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife

2 hours ago
 Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to ..

Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..

2 hours ago
 Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seiz ..

Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seized car, weapons

2 hours ago
Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for ..

Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for resolving political issues

2 hours ago
 Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues ..

Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues: AJK PM

2 hours ago
 MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitmen ..

MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitment to educational improvement

2 hours ago
 Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various ar ..

Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various areas: Commissioner told

2 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed to ensure safe conduct of AIOU ..

Section 144 imposed to ensure safe conduct of AIOU exams in Abbottabad

2 hours ago
 Senate treasury backs bill on regulating protests ..

Senate treasury backs bill on regulating protests as move to protect citizens' s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports