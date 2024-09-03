Guity wins battle of Paralympic amputee sprinters

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Sherman Guity of Costa Rica was a clear winner of the eagerly awaited men's T64 100m at the Paralympics on Monday, leaving the world's fastest amputee sprinters in his wake.

Guity crossed the line in a Paralympic record of 10.65sec ahead of world champion Maxcel Amo Manu from Italy who clocked 10.76sec. Reigning Paralympic champion Felix Streng of Germany picked up the bronze medal one hundredth of a second further back.

"I am very happy with this result. I didn't expect it. I ran against very strong athletes. It was a Paralympic final and I had to give it my all," 27-year-old Guity said.

Two-time champion Jonnie Peacock of Great Britain had to settle for fifth place in 10.

91sec and US sprinter Hunter Woodhall, whose wife is newly crowned women's Olympic long jump champion Tara Davis-Woodhall, was sixth in 10.96sec.

Earlier, 19-year-old American Ezra Frech won the first Paralympic title of his career by taking a closely-fought T63 100m in a personal best time of 12.06sec.

The Californian, an above-the-knee amputee, ran into the arms of his family in the front row at the Stade de France after crossing the line.

Frech was fifth in the long jump earlier in these Games and will also compete in the high jump.