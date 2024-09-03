Guity Wins Battle Of Paralympic Amputee Sprinters
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 03, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Sherman Guity of Costa Rica was a clear winner of the eagerly awaited men's T64 100m at the Paralympics on Monday, leaving the world's fastest amputee sprinters in his wake.
Guity crossed the line in a Paralympic record of 10.65sec ahead of world champion Maxcel Amo Manu from Italy who clocked 10.76sec. Reigning Paralympic champion Felix Streng of Germany picked up the bronze medal one hundredth of a second further back.
"I am very happy with this result. I didn't expect it. I ran against very strong athletes. It was a Paralympic final and I had to give it my all," 27-year-old Guity said.
Two-time champion Jonnie Peacock of Great Britain had to settle for fifth place in 10.
91sec and US sprinter Hunter Woodhall, whose wife is newly crowned women's Olympic long jump champion Tara Davis-Woodhall, was sixth in 10.96sec.
Earlier, 19-year-old American Ezra Frech won the first Paralympic title of his career by taking a closely-fought T63 100m in a personal best time of 12.06sec.
The Californian, an above-the-knee amputee, ran into the arms of his family in the front row at the Stade de France after crossing the line.
Frech was fifth in the long jump earlier in these Games and will also compete in the high jump.
Recent Stories
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife
Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..
Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seized car, weapons
Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for resolving political issues
Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues: AJK PM
MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitment to educational improvement
Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various areas: Commissioner told
Section 144 imposed to ensure safe conduct of AIOU exams in Abbottabad
Senate treasury backs bill on regulating protests as move to protect citizens' s ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Brazilian swimmer Gabrielzinho wins third gold at Paris Paralympics8 minutes ago
-
Seeded players continue dominance at Khawar Hayat Tennis Tournament2 hours ago
-
US Open under fire for 'total mess' of late finishes2 hours ago
-
Senate unanimously adopts resolution to felicitate Olympic gold medalist Athlete Arshad Nadeem2 hours ago
-
PCB Hall of Fame Waqar Younis to mentor Lions in Champions Cup5 hours ago
-
Pak team to feature in World Youth Scrabble C'ship7 hours ago
-
SAAF Jr Athletics Championship from Sep 117 hours ago
-
POA's President highlights significance of Quaid-e-Azam in national games history7 hours ago
-
Bangladesh bowlers leave Pakistan reeling as rain looms8 hours ago
-
Bangladesh bowlers leave Pakistan reeling as rain looms8 hours ago
-
Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse again Bangladesh10 hours ago
-
'Great moment' for Mbappe as he scores first La Liga goals for Real Madrid11 hours ago