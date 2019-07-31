Gujranwala bags Punjab powerlifting title

Gujranwala division with 62 points clinched the Punjab Inter-Division Powerlifting title while Lahore division emerge champions in Kick-Boxing Championship here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) : Gujranwala division with 62 points clinched the Punjab Inter-Division Powerlifting title while Lahore division emerge champions in Kick-Boxing Championship here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Wednesday.

The second position in Punjab Inter-Division Powerlifting went to Faisalabad which scored 45 points while Lahore with 36 points finished third in the 2-day championship. In Punjab Boys and Girls Kick-Boxing Championship, Faisalabad division remained runners up while Sahiwal division got third position.

The 2-day Punjab Inter-Division Powerlifting and Kick-Boxing Championship events were organized under the banner of Sports board Punjab and with the collaboration of Punjab Powerlifting and Kick-Boxing Associations.

Secretary Sports Punjab, Nadeem Mehboob and Director General Sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh were the guests of honour at the colourful prize distribution ceremony. They awarded trophies and prizes among the winners, runners-up and other prominent performers.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Divisional Officer Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Pakistan Powerlifting Federation General Secretary Rashed Malik and a large number of powerlifting and kick-boxing players and officials were also present on this occasion.

Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob congratulated Sports Board Punjab on the successful holding of Punjab Inter-Division Powerlifting and Kick-Boxing Championship. He also greeted medal winning players and other top performers of the event.

While talking to media, Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob said these talented players are our future. "We are quite hopeful that these promising athletes will earn laurels for the country in future," he added.

Answering a question, Nadeem Mehboob said: "Promotion of sports is our top priority. We launched Annual Sports Calendar and Punjab Games after a gap of eight years. Talented youth of the province were provided a suitable platform to demonstrate their sports skills properly." "We are initiating 23 new sports projects while work is underway on 193 projects in the province.

The youth of the province will get more sports facilities after the completion of these projects".

Director General Sports Punjab on this occasion said Sports Board Punjab is also focusing of coaching and training besides holding of sports competitions. "Holding coaching and training camps in various tehsils of the province is regular feature of SBP's activities," he said.

He further Sports Board Punjab is evolving a proper mechanism according to which talented youngsters of the province can take maximum benefits from SBP's valuable sports facilities," he added.

According to Punjab Inter-Division Powerlifting results, Gujranwala's Abu Baqar emerged triumphant in 59-kg category event with a total weight of 360kg. Gujranwala's Haider Ali (357kg) finished runners-up followed by Rawalpindi's Usama Rehan (342kg).

Punjab Inter-Division Powerlifting Championship results: 66-kg category: Nasir Ali (Lhr) 462kg, Faisal Shahbaz (Fsbd) 445 kg, Zeeshan Butt (Gjrwla) 445 kg.

74-kg category: Sohail Butt (Gjrwla) 460 kg, Mudassar Mehdi (R-pndi) 415 kg, Ali Gohari (Srgda) 407 kg.

83-kg category: Asghar Ali (Gjrwla) 492kg, Sufian Ahmed (R-pindi) 467kg, Taimur Ali (Lhr) 462kg.

93kg category: Tanveer Haider (Fsbd) 590kg, Hasan Ali (Gujrwla) 560, Khawar (Lhr) 430.

105kg category: Zeeshan Riasat (R-Pindi) 522kg, Basharat Ali (Lhr) 495, Ghulam Rasool (Fsbd) 465.

120kg category: Hafiz Waqas (Fsbd) 555kg, M Asif (Lhr) 515, AnsarIqbal (Srgdha) 480 +120kg category: Hafiz Asif (Gujrwla) 450, Hammad Anwar (Srgdha) 350, Irfan Khan (Multn) 290.

Punjab Kick-Boxing Championship results: -51kg weight category: 1st Allah Wasaya (Lhr), 2nd AkashAnjum (Sahwal), 3rd Syed Ghulam Murtaza (Gujrwla), M Qaiser (Fsbd) -54kg weight category: 1st Danish Anjum (Sahwl), 2nd Haris Nadeem (Fsbd), 3rd Sajid Kashif (Lhr), Zaheer Ahmed (Srgdha).

-57kg weight category: 1st Awais (Lhr), 2nd TayyabIrshad (Srgdha), 3rd Abdul Haseem (Rpndi), M Asim (Gujrwla).

-60kg category: 1st Imtiaz (Lhr), 2nd Abdullah Shahzad (R.pindi), 3rd Asad Abbas (Fsbd), Mushtaq Ahmed (Bpur).