Gujranwala, Bhawalpur, Islamabad, Okara Moves In CT Semis

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 08:15 PM

Gujranwala, Bhawalpur, Islamabad, Okara moves in CT semis

Gujranwala, Bhawalpur, Islamabad and Okara on Wednesday qualified for the semifinals of the PAF Twenty20 Cricket Champions Trophy for the Blind 2019 being played here at PAF Cricket Ground, PAF Complex, E-9

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Gujranwala, Bhawalpur, Islamabad and Okara on Wednesday qualified for the semifinals of the PAF Twenty20 cricket Champions Trophy for the Blind 2019 being played here at PAF Cricket Ground, PAF Complex, E-9.

The first semifinal Gujranwala would face Bhawalpur while the second semifinal Islamabad would face Okara on Thursday.

Two matches were played on Wednesday. In first match Bahawalpur after winning the toss elected to bowl first against Abbottabad. Abbottabad scored 224 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. Nisar scored 100 runs.

In reply Bahawalpur chased the taqget for the loss of 5 wickets in 17.2 overs. Rashid scored 133 runs. Thus Bahawalpur won by 5 wickets. Rashid of Bhawalpur named man of the match for his Brilliant knock.

In the second match, Gujranwala scored 254 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in 20 overs against Gujranwala. Akram made 119 runs and Matiullah made 116 runs.

In reply Peshawar chased the target in 19 overs for the loss of 4 wickets. Sanaullah scored 143 runs and Mohsin scored 51 runs. Peshawar won by 6 wickets. Sanaullah of Peshawar was the man of the match for his awesome century.

