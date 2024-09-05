Gulbahar Club Wins Defence Day Girls Inter-Club Basketball Title
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Gulbahar Basketball Club clinched the final match of the 3X3 Inter-Club Basketball Tournament in connection with
the Defense Day celebration.
The tournament was organized by City Girls Gulbahar College(CGCG) Peshawar in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Basketball Association at City Gulbahar Girl ground ground.
Prof Rabia Sikandar, Principal of the college, was chief guest on the final match of the tournament while college teachers and a large number of students also participated in the closing ceremony.
All matches of the tournament were played at City Girls College Gulbahar ground.
Six teams, including Friends Club, Frontier Tigers Club, Nahqi Club, University Club, Gulbahar Club, and Brothers Club, took part in the tournament.
Frontier Tigers Club defeated Brothers Club by 10-8 points, Gulbahar Club defeated Naqhi Club 11-3, Friends Club won against Frontier Tigers Club 10-7, and University Club beat Friends Club 15-12.
In the final match, Gulbahar Club smashed University Club with a score of 10-7 points and won the tournament.
The college principal presented the trophy to the captain of the winning team and awarded prizes to the players who performed well in the tournament.
Addressing the closing ceremony, Prof Rabia Sikandar said that students' participation in educational as well as sports activities were necessary for physical fitness and enhancement of their mental immunity.
She congratulated the winning team's players and encouraged all participants. She also thanked the convenor of the Women's Wing Basketball Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Najma Qazi, for organizing successfulthe tournament and expressed hope for similar activities in the future as well.
