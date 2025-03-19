Gulberg HC And Youth HC Triumph In KHA Ramadan Hockey Championship
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 19, 2025 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The KHA Ramadan Inter Club Hockey Championship saw two thrilling matches on Day 3 at the Olympian Hanif Khan and Dr. Junaid Ali Shah Hockey Stadium in Gulshan Iqbal. Organized by the Karachi Hockey Association, the tournament continues to showcase exciting hockey action.
In the first match, Gulberg Hockey Club delivered a dominant performance, crushing Dolphin Hockey Club 8-0.
Shahbaz opened the scoring in the 9th minute, followed by Junaid's double strikes in the 26th and 30th minutes. Additional goals came from Daniyal (31st minute), Munhil (33rd minute), Nadeem Sultan (36th minute), Hanzala (37th minute), and Mubashir (39th minute).
The second match saw Youth Hockey Club secure a 2-0 victory over Seahawks Hockey Club, with goals from Noman (27th minute) and Shahzaib (29th minute).
The tournament will continue with more exciting matches in the coming days.
