Gurbaz leads Afghanistan to 155-8 against Zimbabwe

Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed 61 off 47 balls as Afghanistan posted 155-8 in their tri-nation Twenty20 international against Zimbabwe in Chittagong on Friday

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed 61 off 47 balls as Afghanistan posted 155-8 in their tri-nation Twenty20 international against Zimbabwe in Chittagong on Friday.

Gurbaz helped Afghanistan make a flying start, putting on 83 runs in the opening stand with Hazratullah Zazai (31) before Zimbabwe clawed their way back into the contest.

Chris Mpofu led Zimbabwe's fightback with a career best 4-30 while Tinotenda Mutombodzi claimed 2-18.

Afghanistan have already qualified for the final where they will face hosts Bangladesh on September 24.

Zimbabwe have lost all their previous matches in the tournament.