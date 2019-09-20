Gurbaz Leads Afghanistan To 155-8 Against Zimbabwe
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 08:29 PM
Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed 61 off 47 balls as Afghanistan posted 155-8 in their tri-nation Twenty20 international against Zimbabwe in Chittagong on Friday
Gurbaz helped Afghanistan make a flying start, putting on 83 runs in the opening stand with Hazratullah Zazai (31) before Zimbabwe clawed their way back into the contest.
Chris Mpofu led Zimbabwe's fightback with a career best 4-30 while Tinotenda Mutombodzi claimed 2-18.
Afghanistan have already qualified for the final where they will face hosts Bangladesh on September 24.
Zimbabwe have lost all their previous matches in the tournament.