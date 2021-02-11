UrduPoint.com
Gut-Behrami Kicks Off Ski World Champs With Super-G Victory, Shiffrin Third

Zeeshan Mehtab 19 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 04:45 PM

Cortina d'Ampezzo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami landed the first gold of the world ski championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, storming to an emphatic win in the women's super-G on Thursday, while Mikaela Shiffrin claimed bronze.

Gut-Behrami, who previously won world silver (2013) and bronze (2017) in the super-G, laid down a near-perfect run to clock 1min 25.51sec on the 2.15km-long Olympic delle Tofane course.

Corinne Suter made it a Swiss 1-2, finishing 0.34sec off the leading pace, while defending world champion Shiffrin paid the price for a mistake heading into the final third of the unforgiving course (+0.47).

More Stories From Sports

