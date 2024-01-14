Gut-Behrami speeds to super-G victory in Altenmarkt

Altenmarkt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Swiss veteran Lara Gut-Behrami wrapped up a weekend trio of women's World Cup speed events at Altenmarkt-Zauchensee when she grabbed victory in Sunday's super-G.

It was the 32-year-old's third career super-G win at the Austrian resort.

"I was attacking and this is what I was looking for," Gut-Behrami said. "It was what I wanted from the top to the finish so it's a nice feeling to ski like that."

Austrian Cornelia Huetter, winner of Friday's super-G, was second, a quarter of a second behind on a course shortened because of high winds at the top of the slope. She edged compatriot Mirjam Puchner, second in Saturday's downhill, by one-hundredth of a second.

Sofia Goggia, winner of Saturday's downhill, was eighth.

Gut-Behrami, who also won the Altenmarkt super-G in 2011 and 2022, took her 40th career World Cup victory and third of the season.

"I've been racing well, and now I was trying to translate that onto the speed skis and I think these days here on such a nice slope have helped me a lot," she said.

Huetter said that after her victory in the super-G on Friday she did not sleep well and that was why she struggled in Saturday's downhill.

"Yesterday it was a hard race because I had not the best feeling in my mind," she admitted. "Today I tried to ski like on Friday. And it was really good, it was attacking, a few mistakes but that's racing."

Huetter leads Gut-Behrami by 90 points in the super-G standings with Italian Federica Brignone, who finished 12th on Sunday, three points further back.

Gut-Behrami jumped to third in the overall standings on 749 points, overtaking Slovak slalom specialist Petra Vlhova who did not race over the weekend. Brignone is second on 787.

US star Mikaela Shiffrin, with 929 points, still holds a comfortable lead in the overall standings despite opting to miss the weekend after suffering a cold. By Sunday, she was at the hospital bedside of boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who dislocated a shoulder when he crashed in Wengen on Saturday.