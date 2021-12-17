Gut-Behrami to miss two World Cup weekends with Covid-19

Swiss ace Lara Gut-Behrami and two of her entourage have left Val d'Isere ahead of Saturday's alpine skiing World Cup downhill event

Vald'Isre, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Swiss ace Lara Gut-Behrami and two of her entourage have left Val d'Isere ahead of Saturday's alpine skiing World Cup downhill event.

The trio all tested positive for Covid-19 after feeling ill with mild symptoms, ruling Gut-Behrami out of the super-G and downhill races on Saturday and Sunday.

"Lara Gut-Behrami has been placed in quarantine and will miss the races this weekend at Val d'Isre and next weekend at Courchevel," her team said.

Gut-Behrami is currently fourth in the overall World Cup standings on 298 points, 227 adrift of leader Mikaela Shiffrin after 10 of 37 races.