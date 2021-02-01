UrduPoint.com
Gut-Behrami Wins Second Garmisch Super-G

Mon 01st February 2021

Swiss racer Lara Gut-Behrami wrapped up a successful World Cup weekend in Garmisch-Partenkirchen with a second super-G victory on Monday

Having already won an opening super-G on Saturday, the 29-year-old bagged a fourth career win on the Kandahar course after clocking 1min 17.37sec.

Her 30th victory on the World Cup circuit, 16 of them having come in super-G, was the perfect warm-up ahead of the February 8-21 world ski championships in the Italian resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova was an impressive second, at 0.

28sec, to consolidate her spot atop the overall World Cup standings.

Vlhova has now amassed 989 points, 42 ahead of Gut-Behrami, with another Swiss, Michelle Gisin, in third (807).

Gisin could only manage 11th in the super-G as Austrian Tamara Tippler (+0.74) rounded out the podium.

There was no Sofia Goggia at the startgate, however, the in-form Italian having suffered a season-ending knee injury after a fall on Sunday, sustained while descending the slope after the scheduled super-G race was cancelled because of fog.

