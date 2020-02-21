UrduPoint.com
Gut Wins Crans-Montana Downhill

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 05:29 PM

Lara Gut ended a two-year World Cup drought with a surprise win in Friday's downhill at Crans Montana

CransMontana, Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Lara Gut ended a two-year World Cup drought with a surprise win in Friday's downhill at Crans Montana.

The 28-year-old Swiss timed 1min 27.11sec down the Mont Lachaux slope to finish almost a second clear of the chasing pack led by her compatriot Corinne Suter.

Suter heads the downhill standings with Mikaela Shiffrin, who has been absent from competition since the death of her father on February 3, leading the overall standings.

The American holds a 77 point advantage in the race for the big crystal globe over Federica Brignone, seventh on Friday.

Crans Montana stages a second downhill on Saturday and a combined on Sunday.

