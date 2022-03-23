UrduPoint.com

'Gutted': Tennis World Pays Tribute To Retiring Ashleigh Barty

Muhammad Rameez Published March 23, 2022 | 12:57 PM

'Gutted': Tennis world pays tribute to retiring Ashleigh Barty

World number one Ashleigh Barty's surprise retirement from tennis was met with shock and an outpouring of well wishes from current and former greats Wednesday

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :World number one Ashleigh Barty's surprise retirement from tennis was met with shock and an outpouring of well wishes from current and former greats Wednesday.

The three-times Grand Slam champion shared a video on social media in which she said she would "step away and chase other dreams".

Karolina Pliskova, who Barty defeated to win Wimbledon last year, congratulated the Australian for an "incredible career".

"It was a privilege to share a court with you," tweeted the Czech former world number one. "You will be missed." Britain's three-time Grand Slam champion and former number one Andy Murray said on Twitter: "Happy for @ashbarty. Gutted for tennis. What a player" Romania's Simona Halep addressed Barty directly: "Ash, what can I say, you know I have tears right? My friend, I will miss you on tour.

You were different, and special, and we shared some amazing moments." The former world number one speculated what may be next for Barty: "Grand Slam champion in golf?!" American former world number one Andy Roddick offered a succinct reaction, retweeting the announcement with a simple "wow".

The World Tennis Association thanked Barty "for the indelible mark you've left on-court, off-court and in our hearts".

There were also tributes that spoke to Barty's popularity among fellow players.

"Ash, I have no words..." said the Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova.

"Actually you are showing your true class leaving tennis in this beautiful way. I am so happy I could share the court with you.. tennis will never be the same without you! I admire you as a player and a person.. wishing you only the best!"

Related Topics

Tennis World Social Media Twitter Same Czech Republic Romania May From Share Court Wimbledon Andy Murray

Recent Stories

Pakistan Day is the foundation of the establishmen ..

Pakistan Day is the foundation of the establishment of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez ..

4 minutes ago
 e-Khidmat Markaz inaugurated in Chakwal, will Prov ..

E-Khidmat Markaz inaugurated in Chakwal, will Provide 135+ Services under One ro ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan's founders' dream for Islamic, welfare st ..

Pakistan's founders' dream for Islamic, welfare state to materialize certainly: ..

51 seconds ago
 Beijing on Excluding Russia From G20: No G20 Membe ..

Beijing on Excluding Russia From G20: No G20 Member State Has Right to Exclude A ..

53 seconds ago
 Flag Hoisting on Pakistan Day at Pakistan High Com ..

Flag Hoisting on Pakistan Day at Pakistan High Commission

9 minutes ago
 Azhar and Shafique keep Pakistan ticking

Azhar and Shafique keep Pakistan ticking

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>