Gvardiol makes first Man City start in Super Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published August 16, 2023 | 11:43 PM

Josko Gvardiol was handed his first Manchester City start in Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla

Piraeus, Greece, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Josko Gvardiol was handed his first Manchester City start in Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla.

City are looking to add another European trophy just two months after lifting the Champions League for the first time.

Sevilla won the Europa League for the seventh time in 17 years in May.

Gvardiol joined City from RB Leipzig earlier this month for a reported fee of 90 million Euros ($99 million).

The Croatian international made his debut as a late substitute in City's 3-0 win over Burnley in the opening game of the Premier League season on Friday.

Mateo Kovacic, Jack Grealish and Cole Palmer also come into Pep Guardiola's side with City beset by injury and illness.

Kevin De Bruyne is set to miss up to four months due to a serious hamstring injury.

Defenders Ruben Dias and John Stones are only fit enough for a place on the bench, while Bernardo Silva did not travel to Greece due to illness.

Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou starts what could be his final game for the club ahead of an expected move to Saudi Arabia.

Manchester City (4-3-3) Ederson; Kyle Walker (capt), Manuel Akanji, Josko Gvardiol, Nathan Ake; Rodri, Mateo Kovacic, Phil Foden; Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP) Sevilla (4-2-3-1) Yassine Bounou; Jesus Navas (capt), Loic Bade, Nemanja Gudelj, Marcos Acuna; Joan Jordan, Ivan Rakitic; Lucas Ocampos, Oliver Torres, Erik Lamela; Youssef En-Nesyri Coach: Jose Luis Mendilibar (ESP) Referee: Francois Letexier (FRA)

