QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) and Gwadar Motor sports have completed all the arrangements for the Gwadar Off-Road Rally to be held from 17 to 22 October. The racers and spectators from all over the country started arriving in Gwadar to participate in the event.

According to source, a total of 204 racers including 11 foreigners, 10 women and 80 locals will take part in the rally.

For the first time, two separate categories of motorbike races have been added along with the Jeep Rally.A long track of 250 km has been prepared, which includes the beautiful natural scenery of Gwadar, including the beach, desert and mountain areas.

The top government figures will participate in the opening and closing ceremonies of the event. The prize distribution ceremony, musical night, fireworks and other interesting and colourful programs are included.