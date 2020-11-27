UrduPoint.com
Gwadar's First Golf Course Inaugurated At China Pak Golf Estates

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Gwadar's first golf course inaugurated at China Pak Golf Estates

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The first-ever 9 hole golf course was inaugurated on the N10 Coastal Highway in a ceremony at Gwadar on Friday.

The golf course which was previously planned to be 6 holes has been upgraded to a feature 9 hole golf course and is expected to be completed on a fast track basis within 18 months, said a press release issued here.

The feature golf course which will be Gwadar's first is located within a luxury residential community by the name of China Pak Golf Estates by CPIC Global.

The inauguration ceremony was carried out on site by Shahid Ali Director, Gwadar Development Authority.

Speaking on the occasion Shahid said: "This is a very exciting time in the development of Gwadar. Golf courses are an integral feature of international cities and the inauguration of this golf course at China Pak Golf Estates is a testament to Gwadar's rapidly development under the patronage of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Director General GDA Shahzeb Kakar who have prioritised the cities development.

As the governing authority in Gwadar we recognise the private sectors potential and will support credible investors coming into Gwadar to be part of the cities rapid development".

Waqas Moazzam Chief Engineer at China Pak Golf Estates said: "We are leading the way in developing Gwadar. After finishing development and infrastructure works at our first project International Port City, development works are now underway at full speed at the mega China Pak Golf Estates project which is spreading over 6.7 million square feet. As the city develops China Pak Golf Estates will be the premier residential community in Gwadar and upgrading the golf course from a 6 hole course to a feature 9 hole golf course is a testament of our commitment to excellence in Gwadar".

The ground breaking ceremony was attended by senior dignitaries from the Gwadar Development Authority, including Nadir Baloch Assitant Director GDA, local businessmen and officials of CPIC China Pak Golf Estates.

