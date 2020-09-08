Gymkhana Cricket ground to open for activities from Sept. 15: SACM

Historical Gymkhana Cricket Ground will be opened for all cricket activities from September 15 after the completion of renovation

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ):Historical Gymkhana Cricket Ground will be opened for all cricket activities from September 15 after the completion of renovation.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khaber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), on Local Goverment and Information Kamran Bangash, told APP here on Tuesday during a visit to the ground.

Looking after the lush green Gymkhana surface and excellent surrounding, it can be proved another addition to the beautification of historical Peshawar City, known as city of flowers.

He said the government has taken the initiative by rehabilitating the historical ground Gymkhana and now it has been completed with all facilities.

He said, soon a decision in this connection would be taken to coordinate with Directorate General of Sports KP, to start playing activities besides a request, in this connection, would also be made to extend a helping hand for maintenance.

Accompanied with Director General Sports KP, Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Kamran Bangash said the government was very keen to have all facilities for the developing and rehabilitating Gymkhana ground.

The previous city government headed by former Nazim Peshawar, Arbab Muhammad Asim Khan, along with Nazim Town-I Malik Nadeem, had a pivotal role in the rehabilitation of the then dilapidated Gymkhana ground and allocation of a handsome grant to reshape the beauty of `Old Gymkhana Club'.

Like Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium, Gymkhana ground has a key role in hosting club, domestic, first-class and international cricket matches besides being considered as a home of more than 107 clubs affiliated with Peshawar District Cricket Association.

Kamran Bangash said it was another addition to the beautification of the historic city of Peshawar, the renovation work of the Gymkhana Ground Peshawar has been completed. After the announcement of the opening of the ground, a new wave of happiness has swept over the cricketers.

Renovation work of the building was started last year with the allocation of Rs. 95 crore.

This included construction of new ground, repair of fences around the ground, players' pavilion, repair and painting of other buildings etc.

The ground has been open for all kinds of cricket activities since September 15. The ground is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

When contacted, Director General (DG) Sports, Asfandyar Khan Khattak said steps have been taken to own Gymkhana ground and ensure its maintenance.

He said talks have already been finalized with Kamran Bangash in this connection and soon a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for owning the Gymkhana ground, would be signed.

It is good to have such facilities that would certainly help in promoting cricket activities and ensuring due facility to the existing Maazullah Khan Cricket Academies, DG Sports said.