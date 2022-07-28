UrduPoint.com

Gymnastic Competitions Held

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 28, 2022 | 07:36 PM

The gymnastic competitions were held in connection with the 75th diamond jubilee Jashn-e-Azadi celebrations under the auspices of the district sports department

The competitions were held at Kalim Shaheed sports complex here on Thursday.

President Faisalabad Football Association Hafiz Azhar Mahmood was the chief guest. He distributed prizes among winners.

