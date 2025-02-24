Gymnastics, karate competitions held

Gymnastics and karate competitions of boys and girls were organized by the District Sports Department at the Sports Gymnasium

A large number of players participated in the competitions. The special guest of the ceremony was Deputy District Prosecutor Malik Amir Shahzad, who was welcomed by District Sports Officer Madam Saima Manzoor along with Tehsil Sports Officer Bhalwal Azmat Iqbal, Tehsil Sports Officer Bhera Shahryar Sial Administrator Tehsil Sports Complex No 47, Tayyab Bashir.

Addressing the ceremony, deputy district prosecutor Malik Amir Shahzad said that sports are very important in our lives while players are ambassadors of peace. He thanked the District Sports Department, which organized sports competitions among boys and girls to remind the history of Sargodha. The District Sports Officer Madam Saima Manzoor thanked all the players and guests and said that the district sports department would always strive for the promotion of sports. Medals and certificates were distributed among the players.