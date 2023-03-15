UrduPoint.com

Haaland 'ate Us Up' Says Leipzig's Henrichs

Muhammad Rameez Published March 15, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Haaland 'ate us up' says Leipzig's Henrichs

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :RB Leipzig defender Benjamin Henrichs said his side were "eaten up" by an Erling Haaland-led Manchester City who romped to a 7-0 home victory to reach the Champions League last eight on Tuesday.

Haaland scored five goals, including a first half hat-trick, as City blew the German visitors out of the water to qualify 8-1 on aggregate.

Henrichs was at a loss to explain how his side, who came into the match on level pegging from the first leg, could lose so convincingly.

"I think we were eaten up out there," he said. "I've never lost 7-0 in my career. It's a totally brutally bitter evening for us." Henrichs said Haaland, who moved from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City last season, dominated Leipzig with his physicality.

"He's a brutally physical player. He's difficult to defend and brings so much to the game.

"The way he played today says a lot about his quality." Asked about a contentious first-half penalty the German defender conceded after a VAR review, Henrichs said "we can't talk about VAR, we need to talk about our own performance." Leipzig manager Marco Rose, who coached Haaland at Dortmund and Red Bull Salzburg, said he knew the threat posed by the Norwegian.

"I know Erling well and I know his quality -- and how he can perform. When Erling sees the goal, he wants to score."Haaland, 22, has scored 39 goals in 36 games for City, including 10 goals in six matches in the Champions League.

Related Topics

Water German Salzburg Dortmund Leipzig From Manchester City Borussia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2023

26 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th March 2023

31 minutes ago
 UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt ..

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

8 hours ago
 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

8 hours ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.