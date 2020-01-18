UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haaland Bags 20-minute Hat-trick On Dortmund Debut

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 10:08 PM

Haaland bags 20-minute hat-trick on Dortmund debut

Norwegian rising star Erling Braut Haaland came off the bench to claim a hat-trick inside 20 minutes on his Borussia Dortmund debut and inspire a 5-3 comeback win at Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Norwegian rising star Erling Braut Haaland came off the bench to claim a hat-trick inside 20 minutes on his Borussia Dortmund debut and inspire a 5-3 comeback win at Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The 19-year-old showed why Dortmund paid Salzburg 20 million Euros ($22 million) for him last month when he came on early in the second half with his team 3-1 down.

Having already scored 28 goals in 22 games for Salzburg this season, the teenager needed just three minutes to open his Dortmund account, then added two more in quick succession.

It was his sixth hat-trick of the campaign.

Related Topics

Salzburg Dortmund Augsburg Borussia Million

Recent Stories

Immobile hat-trick as Lazio thrash Sampdoria, keep ..

1 minute ago

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department to app ..

1 minute ago

Four absconders among 222 suspects arrested in Kar ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Food Authority arranges awareness, nutritio ..

1 minute ago

Foreign Minister Qureshi arrives in Qatar

23 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan expresses displeasure over w ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.