Haaland Bags Brace As Man City Extend Perfect Champions League Start

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 26, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Bern, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Erling Haaland ended his Champions League goal drought as Manchester City extended their perfect start to the tournament with a 3-1 win at Swiss side Young Boys on Wednesday.

Haaland arrived in rain-lashed Bern without a goal in his previous five Champions League matches.

The City striker had scored 35 goals in his first 30 Champions League appearances and he got back on track in the competition with a second-half double at the Wankdorf Stadium.

Haaland's penalty restored City's lead after Meschack Elia had cancelled out Manuel Akanji's second-half opener for the holders.

Switzerland defender Akanji's first goal for City this season came on his return to his homeland, just days after he was sent off in the treble winners' victory over Brighton in the Premier League.

Haaland struck again in the closing stages to wrap up the points and take him to 11 goals in all competitions this term.

Taking a swipe at critics of Haaland's inconsistent form this season, City boss Pep Guardiola joked: "Honestly, I'm so concerned!

"People expect him to score four goals every time. People want him to fail, people expect he won't do it, but I'm sorry this guy is going to score goals all his life.

"Listen, it is important for him to have the chances, with the incredible threat. The players need the ability to find the pass like Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan."

Guardiola's side sit top of Group G after a third successive victory following their wins against Red Star Belgrade and RB Leipzig.

Another success against Young Boys at the Etihad Stadium next month would ensure City qualify for the knockout stages with two matches to spare.

"It was an exceptional game. In this pitch it is more difficult, the ball comes in a different shape, but our positional game was really good," Guardiola said.

