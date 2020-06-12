UrduPoint.com
Haaland Returns To Dortmund Squad After Knee Injury

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 12:14 AM

Haaland returns to Dortmund squad after knee injury

Norwegian teenager Erling Braut Haaland is set to return from a knee injury for Borussia Dortmund's trip to Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday after missing the past two games

Dortmund, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Norwegian teenager Erling Braut Haaland is set to return from a knee injury for Borussia Dortmund's trip to Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday after missing the past two games.

"He's been training since Wednesday, and did everything during the session.

It's going very well for him," Dortmund coach Lucien Favre said Thursday.

Haaland, 19, has scored 10 goals in 11 Bundesliga outings since his January arrival from Salzburg. He was sidelined for recent wins over Paderborn and Hertha Berlin.

Second-placed Dortmund trail Bayern Munich by seven points with just four games remaining but could secure a Champions League spot this weekend with victory at struggling Dusseldorf if other results go their way.

