UrduPoint.com

Haaland Scores On Return As Dortmund Go Top In Germany

Zeeshan Mehtab 51 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 11:35 PM

Haaland scores on return as Dortmund go top in Germany

Erling Haaland scored on his return from injury as Borussia Dortmund knocked Bayern Munich off top spot in the Bundesliga with a 3-1 win at Wolfsburg on Saturday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Erling Haaland scored on his return from injury as Borussia Dortmund knocked Bayern Munich off top spot in the Bundesliga with a 3-1 win at Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Haaland netted his 50th Bundesliga goal in as many games, just eight minutes after coming off the bench in the second half following a five-week absence with a leg injury.

He fired in a Julian Brandt cross, adding to an Emre Can penalty and Donyell Malen goal for Dortmund after Wout Weghorst had given Wolfsburg an early lead.

"We missed him (Haaland) in the last few weeks. He's a weapon," Brandt told Sky.

Bayern can later regain top spot when they host strugglers Arminia Bielefeld.

The return of Haaland is a huge boost for Dortmund, who host Bayern next weekend in a top-of-the-table clash.

The win came three days after a 3-1 defeat at Sporting Lisbon ended Dortmund's hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16.

"We needed to show a reaction after the game on Wednesday," said Can, who was sent off in Lisbon.

Third-placed Freiburg still trail Bayern by six points after their 2-1 defeat at Bochum handed the visitors a third straight league loss.

Serbian striker Milos Pantovic scored the winner eight minutes from time to ruin Christian Streich's 300th Bundesliga game as Freiburg coach.

"It would have been a cool day if we had won," admitted Streich.

Bayer Leverkusen can leapfrog Freiburg into third if they win at Covid-hit RB Leipzig on Sunday.

Leipzig have Willi Orban, Yussuf Poulsen, Hugo Novoa and Mohamed Simakan all in quarantine after testing positive.

However goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi could return if a PCR test is negative Sunday.

- Nine-goal thriller - There was a nine-goal thriller at bottom side Greuther Fuerth as Togo striker Ihlas Bebou bagged a hat-trick in Hoffenheim's 6-3 victory.

The result moves Hoffenheim up to fifth, while Fuerth claimed an unwanted Bundesliga record with an 11th straight defeat.

Augsburg backed up a shock win over Bayern last time out with a last-gasp equaliser to seal a 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin.

Michael Gregoritsch levelled for Augsburg seven minutes into stoppage time.

With the Hertha bench fuming, assistant coach Andreas Neuendorf was shown a red card.

The point was scant consolation for Hertha after last weekend's 2-0 defeat by Union Berlin in the derby.

Cologne hammered Borussia Moenchengladbach 4-1 in the Rhineland derby as Dejan Ljubicic, Mark Uth, Ondrej Duda and Sebastian Andersson scored for the hosts.

Denis Zakaria and Alassane Plea hit the woodwork for Gladbach before Jonas Hofmann equalised midway through the second half to cancel out Ljubicic's goal.

Cologne pulled away with two goals in 90 seconds as Uth capitalised on a Florian Neuhaus mistake before Duda also hit the net. Andersson scored their fourth in stoppage time.

Related Topics

Derby Bielefeld Dortmund Augsburg Freiburg Leipzig Berlin Lisbon Lead Togo Sunday Christian All From Top Bayern Coach Borussia Weapon

Recent Stories

Protesters block roads in Serbia over lithium mini ..

Protesters block roads in Serbia over lithium mining project

48 seconds ago
 International sport in southern Africa grinds to a ..

International sport in southern Africa grinds to a halt over Covid

49 seconds ago
 UK's Johnson Says Omicron Might Be Spread Between ..

UK's Johnson Says Omicron Might Be Spread Between Fully Vaccinated People

8 minutes ago
 Germany confirms two cases of new Covid strain: re ..

Germany confirms two cases of new Covid strain: regional ministry

8 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

8 minutes ago
 UK to toughen Covid entry rules for all arrivals

UK to toughen Covid entry rules for all arrivals

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.