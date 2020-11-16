UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haaland's Dortmund Set To Defy Norway Isolation Order

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 10:08 PM

Haaland's Dortmund set to defy Norway isolation order

Dortmund, Leipzig and Hertha Berlin look set to defy a call for 10 days of self-isolation for their Norwegian players, including Dortmund's Erling Haaland, after a member of the national squad tested positive for Covid-19

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Dortmund, Leipzig and Hertha Berlin look set to defy a call for 10 days of self-isolation for their Norwegian players, including Dortmund's Erling Haaland, after a member of the national squad tested positive for Covid-19.

Adhering to the request from the Norwegian football federation would prevent Haaland from playing for Dortmund on Saturday, as it would do too for Leipzig striker Alexander Sorloth and Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Rune Jarstein.

Norway full-back Omar Elabdellaoui tested positive at the weekend prompting Norway to cancel their trip to Bucharest to play Romania, and UEFA then cancelled the game.

There is a 10-day self-isolation strategy in Norway, but the Bundesliga clubs are suggesting that once the players are back in Germany they are subject to local protocol.

The football federation in Norway says their players have all signed written documents promising to follow their code.

"German law applies on German soil," Dortmund insisted Monday, who travel to Berlin to play Hertha on Saturday.

Hertha Berlin explained their position in local law terms "once Rune has returned two negative tests he'll be back with the group".

RB Leipzig are voicing a similar argument.

Meanwhile the Scandinavians have assembled an entire new squad including 13 uncapped players for Wednesday's match against Austria in Vienna that Norway must win to finish top of their Nations League group.

Related Topics

Football German Norway Germany Vienna Dortmund Leipzig Berlin Bucharest Austria Romania All From Top

Recent Stories

Efforts underway to control COVID-19:DC

2 minutes ago

EU warns 'extremely late' for post-Brexit deal

2 minutes ago

Hungary, Poland block EU budget, virus recovery mo ..

2 minutes ago

Lower zinc levels in blood may up death risk in Co ..

2 minutes ago

Foreign secretary briefs UNSC permanent members en ..

10 minutes ago

Turkish Authorities Launch Probe Into Istanbul May ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.