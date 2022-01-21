UrduPoint.com

Hadaf College Win Inter-College Basketball, Squash Titles

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 21, 2022 | 05:14 PM

The Hadaf college team won the basketball and squash titles in the Inter-College Games played here at different venues

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The Hadaf college team won the basketball and squash titles in the Inter-College Games played here at different venues.

Hadaf College team defeated Islamia College in the semi-final by 59-35 and in the final defeated Government College Peshawar by 59-37 and clinched the trophy while in the squash final defeated Government College Peshawar team by 3-0.

Principal of Hadaf College Rana Mazhar in his address appreciated the players of Hadaf College for winning both basketball and squash.

He said our athletes are performing well in the sports Festival and he hoped that students will continue this trend in future as well.

