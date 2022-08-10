UrduPoint.com

Hafeez For Giving More Chances To Kashmiri Cricketers In KPL 2

Muhammad Rameez Published August 10, 2022 | 09:47 PM

Hafeez for giving more chances to Kashmiri cricketers in KPL 2

Muzaffarabad Tigers captain Muhammad Hafeez wants to see as much chances given to Kashmiri cricketers in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) Season 2 saying this was their tournament and they should get maximum exposure

Muzaffarabad Tigers captain Muhammad Hafeez he was happy to see the talent coming out of the league. "Like last year we will play better cricket in season 2," he said here on Wednesday.

Hafeez, who was nicknamed as 'Professor' said, "This league was of Kashmiris and we have to give maximum chances to them. "Kashmiri boys are learning under the supervision of the best coaches," he said. Speaking about the team's practice, he said the players practiced well for the last five days. "All the boys got the opportunity to bowl, bat and field in the practice session. Many of the boys are new and it is important to look and guide them," he said.

Later on Wednesday, Muzaffarabad Tigers paid a visit to the Pakistan Sweet Homes here.

The contingent who visited Pakistan Sweet Homes included Hafeez, Anwar Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ameer Hamza, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ahmed Daniyal, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, assistant coach Saeed Ajmal, manager Mohtashim Rasheed while Chairman Muzaffarabad Tigers Arshad Khan Tanoli also accompanied the team.

The team was welcomed by the children of Pakistan Sweet Homes. Chairman Muzaffarabad Tigers Arshad Khan Tanoli and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq also cut a cake with the children.

KPL 2 would run from August 13 to 26 at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium. Reigning champions Rawalakot Hawks would play newly-introduced Jammu Janbaz in the opening match on August 13. As many as seven teams including Muzaffarabad Tigers, Hawks, Janbaz, Mirpur Royals, Stallions, Kotli Lions and Overseas Warriors would feature in the season 2 of the league.

