UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hafeez Is All Set To Become 6th Player To Play 100th T20Is Match Against South Africa

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 17 seconds ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 04:45 PM

Hafeez is all set to become 6th player to play 100th T20Is match against South Africa

Shoaib Malik and other colleagues have congratulated the all-rounder for this remarkable journey and wish he get player of the match award in his 100th match against South Africa.

Johannesburg: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2021) Veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez is all to become only the sixth cricketer to play 100 T20Is as he returns to the field against South Africa in first match of the series.

Mohammad Hafeez, 40, had played 99 matches and scored 2323 runs at an average of almost 28. He can make record if he surpasses Shoaib Malik by scoring 13 runs more to achieve the distinction of top scorer for Pakistan in this format.

Earlier, Shoaib Malik also appreciated Mohammad Hafeez in 31st episode of Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast for his services for the country’s cricket.

He said: “I congratulate Hafeez for becoming only the 2nd Pakistani to play 100 T20I. I’m much happy as a colleague and I wish he get player of the match award in his 100th match,”.

It may be mentioned here that Shoaib Malik, India’s Rohit Sharma, New Zealand’s Ross Taylor and Martin Guptill, England’s Eoin Morgan, are the only five cricketers to reach century of T20Is.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Century PCB South Africa Mohammad Hafeez Shoaib Malik May All Top

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation, G42 Health Care AA Hold ..

30 minutes ago

Russian Health Watchdog Says No Deaths Related to ..

3 minutes ago

Mainly hot & dry weather forecast for Balochistan

3 minutes ago

UNHCR proposes new resettlement plan for refugees ..

3 minutes ago

Pb to construct 35,000 apartments under PM's visio ..

7 minutes ago

Pentagon Says 'Has Nothing to Offer' Regarding Rep ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.