Hafeez is all set to become 6th player to play 100th T20Is match against South Africa

Johannesburg: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2021) Veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez is all to become only the sixth cricketer to play 100 T20Is as he returns to the field against South Africa in first match of the series.

Mohammad Hafeez, 40, had played 99 matches and scored 2323 runs at an average of almost 28. He can make record if he surpasses Shoaib Malik by scoring 13 runs more to achieve the distinction of top scorer for Pakistan in this format.

Earlier, Shoaib Malik also appreciated Mohammad Hafeez in 31st episode of Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast for his services for the country’s cricket.

He said: “I congratulate Hafeez for becoming only the 2nd Pakistani to play 100 T20I. I’m much happy as a colleague and I wish he get player of the match award in his 100th match,”.

It may be mentioned here that Shoaib Malik, India’s Rohit Sharma, New Zealand’s Ross Taylor and Martin Guptill, England’s Eoin Morgan, are the only five cricketers to reach century of T20Is.