Hafeez, Malik recalled for T20s against Bangladesh

Experienced duo of Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik have been recalled in the 15-player squad for the Twenty20s against Bangladesh scheduled to be played in Lahore on January 24, 25 and 27

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ):Experienced duo of Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik have been recalled in the 15-player squad for the Twenty20s against Bangladesh scheduled to be played in Lahore on January 24, 25 and 27.

Uncapped players Ahsan Ali, Amad Butt and Haris Rauf were also named in the squad while pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was also included in the team, said a press release issued here.

The 26-year-old Ahsan scored 131 runs in five matches at a strike-rate of just under 149 in the National T20 Cup in Faisalabad in October after scoring 178 runs at a strike-rate of over 130 for Quetta Gladiators in the HBL PSL 2019, while 24-year-old Amad scored 80 runs at a strike-rate of 170 and also took 10 wickets at an economy-rate of 7.62 in the Faisalabad event. 26-year-old Haris, who took six wickets in Faisalabad, is the second leading wicket-taker with 16 in Australia's Big Bash League.

They have replaced seven players who were part of the 16-player squad that lost 2-0 to Australia in November. Players missing out on selection were Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan and Wahab Riaz.

Asif, Fakhar, Haris, Amir and Wahab were also members of the squad that lost 3-0 to Sri Lanka at home in October.

Pakistan chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said Pakistan lost eight of last nine T20s and as the number-one ranked side, this was unacceptable. "We need to end the losing cycle and get back to winning habits leading into the upcoming Asia Cup and ICC T20 World Cup," he said.

Misbah saud we tried alternate combinations in the series against Sri Lanka and Australia, but didn't work the way we had expected. "Hafeez and Shoaib bring a total of 200 T20s between them and if you mix these with the other youngsters we have in the side, then I think it becomes a good blend of experience and youth," he said.

He said seven players who have been missed out on selection were still in the planning but considering their recent form and performances, we have decided to make these changes.

"The HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 is starting in four weeks' time and if they can reclaim their winning form, then they will be back in contention for the upcoming assignments, including the Asia Cup and ICC Men's T20 World Cup." "The matches against Bangladesh are part of our preparation, finding the right combination and building for the two major tournaments. The return of Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Shaheen Afridi gives us the experience and depth, while the exuberance of Ahsan Ali, Amad Butt and Haris Rauf gives the team more firepower, energy and all-round skill," he said.

Pakistan T20 skipper Babar Azam thanked the selection committee for entertaining his request for Hafeez and Shoaib. "I believe they still have plenty to offer to Pakistan cricket in the shortest format and their experience can be critical to our performances in the upcoming series," he said.

He said it was the right time to check the ability of Ahsan, Amad and Haris at international level. "I am sure home crowd and conditions will complement their talent and they will be able to justify their selections," he said.

The squad includes: Babar Azam (captain), Ahsan Ali, Amad Butt, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Usman Qadir.